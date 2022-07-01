Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.53 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Service Co. International worth $27,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $5,745,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

