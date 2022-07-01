New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

