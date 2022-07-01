White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

