TFG Advisers LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 715 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $297.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.04 and a 200-day moving average of $337.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

