Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,349,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,974,000.

SCHP opened at $55.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

