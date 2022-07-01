Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.