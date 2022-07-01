Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Chubb by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $196.58 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $157.19 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.