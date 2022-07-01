The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.31 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.