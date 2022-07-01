Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

