Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

