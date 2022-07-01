Bank of New Hampshire Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

