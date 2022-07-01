GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

