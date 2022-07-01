Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 157,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

