TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 67,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

