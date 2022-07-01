Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 460 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

