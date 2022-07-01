Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after buying an additional 1,500,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

