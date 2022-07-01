Well Done LLC Buys 579 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.80. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

