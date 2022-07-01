New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.80. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.80. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.