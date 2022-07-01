Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.79 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $27,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of PRU opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

