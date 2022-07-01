Boltwood Capital Management Sells 185 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.