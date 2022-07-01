New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ COST opened at $479.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.88 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

