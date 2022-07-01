Sigma Planning Corp Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 146.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Walmart by 36.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 644,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,923,000 after purchasing an additional 172,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

