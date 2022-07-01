Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Retirement Systems of Alabama’s 10th Largest Position

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 240,369 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $323,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $161.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average is $233.34. The company has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

