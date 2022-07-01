GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $8,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

