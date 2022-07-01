Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Shares of ADP opened at $210.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average is $218.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

