Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.38.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $468.07 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $477.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.72 and a 200-day moving average of $434.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.