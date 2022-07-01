Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.