Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $139,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $609.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

