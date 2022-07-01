Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $36.10 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

NYSE BLK opened at $609.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $629.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.