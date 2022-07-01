GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $255.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average is $250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.27.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

