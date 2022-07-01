Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after purchasing an additional 325,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.91 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.