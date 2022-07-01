Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $44.81 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $44,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

