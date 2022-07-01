Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tesla by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $673.42 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

