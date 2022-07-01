Ellevest Inc. Purchases 591 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

