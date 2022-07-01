Bullseye Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,873 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.