Bay Rivers Group Has $282,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

