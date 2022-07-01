Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 42,605.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,634 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $91,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.92. The stock has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

