Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,692,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $513.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.