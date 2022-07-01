Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

