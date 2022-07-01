Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 81.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $245.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.35. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

