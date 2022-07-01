iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.