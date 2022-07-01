iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.34.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
