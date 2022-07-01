UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Xponance Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.36. The firm has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

