Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $326.21 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.53. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.