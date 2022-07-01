Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

