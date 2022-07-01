Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,862 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

FTSM stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

