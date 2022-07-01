Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

