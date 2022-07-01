Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $324.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

