Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

TGT opened at $141.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.