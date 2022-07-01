Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,432 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

