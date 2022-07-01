Sigma Planning Corp Sells 19,831 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,831 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 176,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $40.24 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.